Ahmedabad Airport filled with flood water after heavy rain, passengers forced to wade through knee-deep water, videos go viral

Ahmedabad: 23. July

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was flooded on Saturday night after incessant rains in the state for the last two days. Many social media users, including Congress leaders, have shared videos on Twitter and other social media platforms in which it can be seen that the airport is flooded, the runway and terminal areas are submerged in water.

Passengers are having trouble reaching their flights on time due to waterlogging at the airport, while officials have asked passengers to check in with their airlines about their flights.

On the other hand, several districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions received heavy and heavy rain on Saturday, causing flood-like conditions in urban areas. Many villages have been cut off due to rising water levels in dams and rivers.

National Defense Response Forces (NDRF)NDRF#)’s team conducted a rescue operation in Junagadh district of the area on Saturday NDRF# The teams reached the common people and shifted them from the flooded and waterlogged areas of the city to safer places.

In Junagadh, Gujarat, on Saturday evening 4 By o’clock 8 in hours 219 Dozens of parked cars and livestock were swept away by floodwaters after millimeters of rain fell. People were seen wading into waist-deep water to move to safer places. While many of them were rescued by people as they were being swept away by the strong current of water.

Nausari and Junagadh are among the worst-hit districts due to heavy rains that have led to flood-like conditions in several residential areas and markets. SEOC told media that other districts including Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Amreli received heavy rain on Saturday.

The Central Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in South Gujarat, Surashtra and several other districts during the next three days. The Central Meteorological Department has also warned fishermen to be careful. 22 From July 26 Do not visit the North Gujarat coast till July as stormy weather conditions are likely to prevail during this period.

There, the concerned officials have instructed the public to take precautionary measures and to be vigilant and to contact the control room in case of any untoward incident or emergency. The public has been warned not to go to the dams and nearby areas. Officials said that due to heavy rains, the traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Navsari has been blocked due to flooding.

In one incident, a father and son drowned in floodwaters when their car was swept away near Silwasa town in Dadra and Nagar Haveli districts. The two were hit by the rushing water on Friday night when they were trying to cross a low-lying bridge. A rescue team recovered the car and their bodies yesterday afternoon, Saturday.

Congress national coordinator Deepak Khatri tweeted a video of the flooded road outside the Ahmedabad airport terminal and wrote, “BJP 28 This is the state of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad airport after a year of rule. It is Narendra Modi’s model state.

This is the situation of Ahmedabad airport, #Gujarat after 28 years of BJP rule. This is the model state of Narendra Modi.#GujaratRain pic.twitter.com/KpiwKu4AIq — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) July 23, 2023

A Twitter user Punit Juneja @ Sharing a video of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Terminal, he wrote, “This is the airport managed by Adani, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.”

This is Adani managed Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/c8XRhI1v54 — Punit Juneja (@punitjuneja) July 22, 2023

Another Twitter user Yashraj Upadhyay@ While tweeting another video, he wrote that this is the terminal of Ahmedabad Airport 1 It’s working.

This is #Ahmedabad airport T1, highly disappointed by services offered by airport

Water leakage on ceiling

No electricity in one of the washroom

And T1 outer area was submerged in water up to 1.5-2feet

Is this #Gujarat model? @abpasmitatv @VtvGujarati @tv9gujarati#AhmedabadRain pic.twitter.com/Kt1ixOEL4T — Yashraj Upadhyay🐍 (@Yashraj_3dot14) July 22, 2023

