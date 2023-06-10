Ahuachapán hosts the Fire of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games

This Thursday morning, the International Technical Delegate (DTI) of trampoline gymnastics, Margarita Zermeño, visited the facilities of the Ciudad Merliot Sports Complex, the venue where this discipline will take place in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

During her visit, the Mexican delegate was accompanied by staff from the San Salvador 2023 Games Organizing Committee (COSSAN2023) from the Infrastructure, Sports and Press areas, with whom she refined the final details for the start of competitions.

During the tour, Zermeño was able to define the competition areas, award areas, delimitation of the public, attention to athletes, press areas, among other aspects.

The delegate gave the go-ahead to the Ciudad Merliot Sports Complex, facilities that she stated she had previously seen and which she is confident will serve as a legacy for Salvadoran gymnastics.

“I already knew these facilities, they are going to be very good. Particularly, as a trampoline technician from the Pan American Union, I would love to return in one or two years and see that the Salvadoran school has already started a good project for trampoline gymnastics. We must take advantage of this legacy that the Central American and Caribbean Games will leave”, said Zermeño.

Regarding what can be expected from this discipline at the San Salvador 2023 Games, Zermeño was very optimistic and praised the virtues of trampoline gymnastics.

“It is said that trampoline gymnastics is the extreme modality of gymnastics, because they all have a particularity, trampoline gymnastics are gymnasts who jump up to six meters high. You can imagine an athlete doing doubles, triples, somersaults and landing on the springboard again, it’s spectacular, ”she commented very excited.

The representative of the Pan American Gymnastics Union also highlighted the teamwork that she has experienced with COSSAN2023.

“(The work has been) quite good, you can realize that (the relationship) is quite friendly. We all understand that if things are going to work out well it is because we work as a team, there are no positions or distances or anything, everyone has a role and that role is fulfilled”, he pointed out.

