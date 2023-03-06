Thanks to artificial intelligence, the fraudsters can even be beaten with their own digital weapons in the future.

“Germany is an attractive target for cybercriminals,” said a few years ago in a report by the German digital industry association Bitkom. Since then, nothing has changed in the attractiveness of the lousy data theft in this country – quite the opposite. The rapidly increasing digitization of business processes, especially since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and the “New Work”, which is increasingly rarely done in the office tower, but instead from the home office or even the beer garden, result in numerous opportunities, but unfortunately also risks. The other side of the coin are new forms of (cyber)crime that are increasing in number and damage.

Smartphones and laptops from bank customers as a major gateway

Insurers, banks and other financial service providers in particular are increasingly being attacked – this starts with their own employees, but applies above all to customers. During their online activities, purchases or banking transactions, they are increasingly exposed to phishing attacks and other spying attacks – and unfortunately often offer many open flanks due to insufficient protection, carelessness or simply naivety.

(Tele)communications service providers are often still too careless

Fraud is also on the rise in the telecommunications industry, ranging from network-level fraud to financial fraud, such as subscription fraud, account takeover, SIM swapping, or stolen identity and login credentials. “The business of telecom operators has changed significantly. They are now offering more and more services that are reminiscent of the typical loan services provided by a bank,” says Joao Faisca. He is Director of Telecommunications, Risk & Fraud, at software company Inform. Communications service providers lose billions each year to subscription fraud, primarily subscription, identity, and credit fraud. Added to this is the immense reputational damage.

Joao Faisca: “The communications service providers themselves have a duty to Control over risk assessments take over and prevent fraud. To effectively prevent fraud and minimize payment defaults, it is essential to check the customer’s creditworthiness and many other factors that could indicate possible fraud right from the onboarding stage and throughout the entire customer cycle. Only those who report suspicious behavior immediately can isolate harmful cases.”

Established systems usually no longer withstand the waves of attacks

The desire for better control and thus more data security cannot be denied to companies. But experts warn that many telecommunications companies in particular are still inadequately equipped and with a fragmented collection of anti-fraud tools and mechanisms.

But a hodgepodge doesn’t help against attackers who are becoming more and more clever. Experts are therefore calling for a holistic strategy. Because fraud is not an isolated event, it always occurs in an ecosystem. Therefore, all events, all actors and channels must be considered simultaneously and in correlation with each other. And: Smart machines and algorithms help to recognize patterns and respond quickly.

The software company inform for example, relies on a hybrid AI approach in order to surf ahead of the wave of fraud whenever possible.

The in-house software “RiskShield” is intended to detect fraud attempts and financial crime at an early stage.

spark: “The hybrid AI approach means that we combine data and knowledge-driven artificial intelligence processes. The former include machine learning (ML) algorithms. We scour massive amounts of data every day for recurring correlations and patterns that indicate criminal behavior. The latter mean, for example, fuzzy logic or score cards, which human experts use to define complex rules for dealing with certain behavioral patterns. This allows concrete decisions and recommendations for action to be derived even from imprecise data.”