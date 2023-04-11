(Provided by the Ministry of Education)

Textbook publishers and edutech companies are putting their heads together to produce AI digital textbooks.

The Ministry of Education announced on the 11th that it will hold ‘AI Digital Textbook Matching Day’ at Voco Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on the 12th, 19th and 26th with the Korea Education and Research Information Service.

Through the digital-based education innovation plan announced in February, the Ministry of Education announced that it would introduce AI digital textbooks to mathematics, English, and information subjects from 2025. This event was prepared to induce cooperation between publishers with years of textbook development experience and edutech companies with AI learning technology.

A total of 60 publishers such as Neungyul Textbook, Jihaksa, and Chunjae Education, as well as edutech companies such as Ice Cream Edu, Google, and Naver, participate in Matching Day. The Korea Authorized Textbook Association, the Edutech Industry Association, and the Korea Digital Education Association are also helping to cooperate with companies.

Matching Day is held three times in order to provide opportunities for sufficient exchange and meeting between issuers and edutech companies. The event is divided into fields for each session, and △1st artificial intelligence field for learning analysis, etc. △2nd platform field such as cloud service △3rd textbook-linked learning support field was set as the theme.

Vice Minister of Education Jang Sang-yoon said, “We hope that this Matching Day event will build an AI digital textbook development ecosystem based on cooperative partnerships between publishers and edutech companies.” We will actively support it so that it can be created.”