AI expert suggests watermarks on images and text created by robots





One of the foremost experts in artificial intelligence (AI), Gary Marcus, professor emeritus of psychology and neural science at New York University, believes that it will be necessary to apply watermarks to images generated by robots, and something similar too. in the texts, in order to differentiate them from those generated by humans and prevent the spread of misinformation.

In an article reproduced in the New York Times, Marcus, author of two books dedicated to AI, tries to avoid the catastrophic tone – “I am not one of those who thinks that the entire planet is going to be dominated by robots” – but he admits that he worries “what negative actors can do with these things, because nobody controls them.”

“Do the benefits outweigh the costs? -he wonders- The most honest answer is that we don’t know. Some of us would like this to slow down because we see its costs on a daily basis, but that does not mean that there are no benefits”, he qualifies, especially in technical areas, and warns incidentally against those who advocate ChatGPT as a means of winning a kind of race with China.

As an immediate remedy, Marcus suggests some kind of international governance over the world of AI: “What we need is something global, neutral, not-for-profit, with governments and companies participating in it. We have to coordinate efforts on how to create rules (…) We need to create a code on what is acceptable and who is responsible ».

This supranational body would respond to reasonable doubts that are already raised, and gives the following examples: What happens if chatbots lie a lot? Can it be allowed? Who will be responsible? if misinformation spreads widely, what to do? who bears the costs? Do we want companies to put money to create tools that detect the misinformation that they themselves create?

Currently, he warns, “the cost of misinformation is equal to zero.”

The expert also warns against the absolute criterion of effectiveness when accepting the massive use of AI as an element to lower costs: “These tools can give us tremendous benefits in terms of productivity, but they can also destroy the social fabric (referring to eventual amortized jobs). If that is the case, they are no longer worth it », he proclaims.

If rapid regulation of AI and chatbots is not advanced, Marcus gives an example of what this could mean in the next presidential elections in the US: «If we do nothing, nobody is going to believe anything, and all those things that do not want to believe, they will reject it by attributing them to the AI. So the problems over polarization and public discourse will only get worse.”

Marcus’s warnings are added to those of other experts who in recent days have been warning about the spectacular progress of AI, until now practically uncontrolled.

This Monday, in an interview with the same newspaper, the British Geoffrey Hinton, one of the great pioneers in the development of AI, explained that he has left his job at Google to be able to warn more freely of the dangers posed by these new technologies. .

In his opinion, work in this area should be stopped until it is well understood whether it will be possible to control the AI, an idea in line with other public calls from personalities in the technology sector who have asked to temporarily suspend the experiments. EFE

