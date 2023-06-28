AI is the 4th industrial revolution, he said that the new bull market in technology has just begun

Dan Ives, a well-known technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, said that generative artificial intelligence (AI) is now all the rage, but the boom in AI is not all hype, but the “fourth industrial revolution” is happening.

The managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, I call it the “1995 moment”, comparable to the explosion of the Internet, I don’t think this is a hype cycle (hype cycle).

The Fourth Industrial Revolution refers to how technological advances such as AI, autonomous vehicles and the Internet of Things are changing the way humans live, work and connect with each other.

Ives said: “I think this is really a revolutionary change in technology that will change the technology field in the next 20 to 30 years. I think the new bull market in technology stocks has just begun, although many shorts are still skeptical.”

OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, became an instant hit, and the adoption of AI technology began to bloom everywhere.

When Huida announced its financial report at the end of May, it estimated that its revenue in the second fiscal quarter (May to July) would be US$11 billion plus or minus 2%, which was more than 50% higher than Wall Street’s estimate of US$7.15 billion. The report described Huida’s financial forecast as “jaw-dropping”.

In addition, although Huida’s first-quarter revenue (as of April 30) decreased by 13% year-on-year to US$7.19 billion, it was far better than the market estimate of US$6.52 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share fell 20% year-on-year to $1.09, which was also better than the market estimate of $0.92.

Ives said AI-related spending could increase by $1 trillion over the next 10 years, and that may be a conservative estimate. Investors realize that this is not an AI gold rush, the only parallels I’ve seen since I’ve been in the industry are the dot-com explosion of 1995 and Apple’s iPhone moment in 2007.

