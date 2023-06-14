Home » AI/ML Innovations Inc. Updates Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Updates Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Updates Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, announces the closing of its first tranche of its previously announced (June 6, 2023) private placement of

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, announces the closing of its first tranche of its previously announced (June 6, 2023) private placement of
$1,051,200.

The Company raised first tranche proceeds on the financing of $301,200 through the sale of 4,016,000 units at a price of $0.075 per unit. The Company expects to complete the second tranche of
$750,000 in the coming weeks. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Corporation
(each a “Warrant Share”). Each Warrant will have a term of five (5) years and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Warrant Share at a price of $0.10 for the first year from the date of
closing, $0.20 for the second year, $0.30 for the third year, $0.40 for the fourth year, and $0.50 for the fifth year following the closing date.

