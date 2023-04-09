In seconds Chat GPT of Artificial Intelligence is capable of writing a very well structured article on the volcanic threat in Colombia, for example. What does this imply for the practice of journalism? This is the concern that haunts the newsrooms of the media.

Oscar Osorio Ospina

For several years now, a phenomenon called Robot Journalism (automated journalism) has wandered like a ghost through the world‘s major media outlets, many of which already have their own text generators and have published content created by them. In 2019 The Guardian Australian published its first automated article written entirely by a program called Report Mate, a Python library for creating stories from data that is billed as the first robotic reporter. The issue is not new, the Gabo Foundation in Colombia has even dealt with it in an article entitled “Can journalists be replaced by robots?” published in October 2017.

Now, with the irruption of Artificial Intelligence, especially a tool as versatile as GPT Chat, that disturbing question is once again on the table. We dealt with this matter in this dialogue with an expert, Eduardo Sánchez Navarro, national dean of the Faculty of Design, Communications and Fine Arts of the Andean Area University Foundation.

Undoubtedly, Artificial Intelligence implies a revolution for the media. From the academy, how do you envision that impact?

This digital phenomenon that we are going through has not been an exclusive issue for some trades and disciplines, but is a reality for all professional areas. In the case of Communicators, it has been a challenge and an enormous challenge to understand how Artificial Intelligence today is marking a line or a work route that is forcing us, rather than inviting us, to understand that it must be a tool, a strategic ally for our trade. Different software, for example Chat GPT, is an intelligent text developer where if you don’t have the ability to understand how Artificial Intelligence works, of course Artificial Intelligence will displace our role.

In this case, is Artificial Intelligence an ally or a threat?

From my role as Dean and in many conversations with teachers and students, I have always insisted that this type of technology should be allies for us, we must make a significant effort to interact with them and get the most out of them and, in what possible, to contrast what I can do creatively and genuinely as a human being with what Artificial Intelligence can provide me. I feel like a lot has been said about the threat of these types of technological advances to our professions and I am an ambassador of the digital world, as long as we as human beings understand that we have a genuine essence that we have to take care of, there is no technology that can overcome those kinds of skills and competencies. In this sense, my critical thinking in emotional intelligence, in creativity itself, are values ​​or are gifts that we have as human beings and that to the extent of our possibilities we will always try to keep current.

From the media, how can it be converted into an opportunity?

I see an opportunity and interact a lot with Chat GPT, I have a lot of software and applications downloaded on my phone and on my computer and I am getting more and more involved with this type of Artificial Intelligence that seems wonderful to me and can solve many things for me. But I do not delegate things to him that as a human being I am sure he cannot develop for me, that is, the interpretation that I can make of an artistic work, of a text, creating content, is connected from my head to my hands. which are the ones that extend what I do.

Let’s see some examples…

In Artificial Intelligence there is a very famous program among graphic designers called DALL-E, a piece of software where you put some keywords and the program designs an image according to what it was told to do and it can throw you 20 or 30 interesting options or alternatives. I have told my students that they are going to find interesting opportunities through technology, but none are going to essentially reflect what they can develop from their creative being and their active consciousness, never. I ask you, for example, what would you prefer to have: a resolution made by digital software or an artistic work made by an author as such. I think that this is up to the criteria of each person, what gives more value to a job done by specialized software or a work by a person who studies, who has a concept, an argument and who has a wealth of important experience. at an artistic level to be able to capture it on a canvas.

In journalism, some media have been experimenting with Robot Reporters. Will we plan to be replaced by a machine in the future?

I would think not, but as journalists we are going to have greater sources of information and content, we will be able to consult and contrast versions, for example, obtain a reflection on the health reform in Chat GPT, Chat GPT will throw you a amount of information can be contrasted; But assuming that a query you make in Chat GPT is something of your own, that would be a lack of professional ethics because you would be assuming content that you don’t believe, but I can verify it. In journalism there is every time a threat and historically many threats have been talked about, such as when radio and television were created or when social networks appeared, it has always been said that the traditional media are going to end, but on the contrary these media have managed to transform over time. The written press, which is very important, is a medium that has not disappeared, but has reinvented itself, through digital portals with information in other formats accompanied by interlinks, podcasts… Now, more than thinking that suddenly there will be a robot doing the job that a journalist normally does, what you have to think about is whether this profession is going to be transforming.

Does this imply changing the schemes in which communicators and journalists are trained?

Yes, in that it is a reality. From the Faculty of Design, Communication and Fine Arts, in the Social Communication and Audiovisual Communication Programs, and in general in all the programs, the ways of learning and the purposes of training have changed, without a doubt. Although the curricular contents are inserted in the curricular contents that attend to these skills and competences on the use and exploitation of Artificial Intelligence, a use and exploitation of media and technological resources that make the way of learning of the students of these new generations changed, they have totally different needs from 10, 15, 20 and 30 years ago, they are students with a digital profile, they are digital natives, with skills that they already have as a base.

From this perspective, what should be the commitment of the academy?

The commitment or the duty is precisely to provide students with these skills and to insist a lot on something that is fundamental and essential: to continue strengthening their relationship skills, because these kids have not had the opportunity to interact with the world except through computers, unlike us who have explored in a much more natural way, contact and interpersonal relationship in a more fluid way; They are not, they are very introverted generations, very far from reality. Due to the advanced technology that they have, I believe that within these training purposes is to be aware that one must have principles in the relationship with people, know how to speak in public, have criteria, be able to argue and have the peace of mind to express their opinion. freely. Those kinds of things are what I insist on, technology cannot take them out of our hands.