AI theme brings prosperity to technology stocks with potential

AI concept stocks such as Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet’s latest financial report for the last quarter, benefited from the strong financial report data of AI development, which is expected to stimulate concept stock prices. Buying back in batches is more suitable for the long-term investment strategy of new technology themed funds.

Li Kunxian, manager of the First Gold Global AI artificial intelligence fund, said that based on the estimated revenue and profit performance of AI-related indexes this year, the overall business and profit of AI companies still show an upward trend. The probability of consolidation is high, and it is advisable to continue to pay attention to observation. AI is still in the investment stage, making related software and hardware, such as chips, data centers and other infrastructure related manufacturers, investment opportunities worth looking forward to.

Li Kunxian pointed out that compared with the survey at the end of last year, in the first-quarter chief information officer survey, the items that are still optimistic about the increase in technology spending are the focus of AI development, including cloud computing and AI machine learning. The centralization of cloud providers and enterprise-related expenditures have injected more momentum into the growth of large niche players.

The Risheng Global Smart Car Fund research team believes that according to Fed Watch forecasts, the probability of stopping interest rate hikes in June is relatively high, and the cycle of interest rate hikes should have come to an end, which is expected to give priority to benefiting growth-oriented and technology-related themes that are highly sensitive to interest rates. 72% of the companies in the technology-based Nasdaq 100 Index have announced their financial reports, and more than 80% of the revenue, earnings and profits beat market expectations. The US technology financial report is better than expected and boosts confidence. It is optimistic about high growth in the medium and long term , high profit margin, and a group with pricing power.

Su Shengfeng, manager of Taishin ESG Environmental Love Earth Growth Fund, analyzed that the theme of sustainable environmental protection is currently the mainstream. The production capacity of the five major industries such as batteries and electrolyzers needs to meet at least 40% of domestic demand. In addition to representing the response to the US IRA, it also shows that the policy is still strong in promoting green energy.

Xiang Siying, fund manager of Qunyi America’s new bright spots, emphasized that in the medium and long term, we can still pay attention to themes with good long-term growth such as AI, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. Since the beginning of the year, ChatGPT has once again ignited the topic of AI investment. The United States has invested the most in the field of AI, and the entry threshold is relatively high in the early stage of development. The possibility of development by large technology companies is high. The performance of related technology giants is worth paying attention to.

