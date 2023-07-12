AI traffic light in Hamm helps pedestrians and cyclists – Ruhr area – news

Many in Hamm have not even noticed that their city is a pioneer in terms of artificial intelligence in road traffic.

Marion Hesse lives nearby and knows the crossing well

Marion Hesse heard about the AI ​​traffic lights on the radio this morning. She lives a 5-minute walk from the Hessler Strasse/Marker Allee intersection and often walks this way. Hammer city center is only a few hundred meters away.

Short waiting times for pedestrians and cyclists

The Kempf family is often out and about with their bikes

Fedor Kempf is on his way to the ice cream parlor with his children. The family often rides bicycles. The father is very surprised by the cameras hanging from the traffic lights. He also rides his bike to work and often passes the intersection. “I think it’s good that the new traffic lights mean I can turn green faster,” he says.

A pedestrian who is on his way to the hairdresser was already wondering what was new hanging from the traffic lights: “I thought the traffic lights were broken and what’s hanging there ensures that they work.” He too can gain a lot from the AI ​​traffic lights.

