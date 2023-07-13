AIA Zhujia Introduces Innovative Hanging Wall System at Guangzhou Construction Expo

AIA Zhujia, a dedicated brand of wall systems under AIA, made its first appearance at the Guangzhou Construction Expo with its innovative hanging wall product. The expo, which took place on July 8, showcased nearly 2,000 building materials and home improvement companies from all over the country.

AIA Zhujia showcased its wall life content system at the exhibition, featuring various scenes such as living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, children’s rooms, e-sports, and tea spaces. The exhibition attracted a large number of visitors who were interested in experiencing the free and accurate life scenes provided by the hanging wall.

The hanging wall is a new category created by AIA Zhujia, developed based on the concept of “modular and self-assembling”. It modularizes the functions of the wall, including storage, decoration, and item display, allowing users to freely update and iterate their own module components to fit their lifestyle and changing demands.

AIA Zhujia’s wall-mounted system has received recognition in the form of 365 authorized patents and 208 copyrights as of June 2023, highlighting its dedication to innovation and quality.

The company’s efforts in creating this new category have not gone unnoticed, as AIA Zhujia received two major awards at the China Construction Expo. The hanging wall won the 2023 Top 100 New Products in the Home Furnishing Industry and the 2023 China Top 100 Custom Home Furnishing Industry Awards, further establishing its position as a leader in the industry.

The recognition from industry experts and the interest shown by visitors at the expo prove the value and potential of AIA Zhujia’s hanging wall system. It provides a solution for users who are in need of partial renovations or wall renovations, offering a more flexible and personalized approach to interior design.

AIA Zhujia’s wall-mounted system not only solves many problems in the renovation process but also offers a “2-hour scene renewal” experience that allows users to easily adapt to their ever-changing needs and preferences.

Overall, AIA Zhujia’s debut at the Guangzhou Construction Expo has been a success, and the company continues to build upon its reputation as an industry leader in providing innovative and customizable solutions for the home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

