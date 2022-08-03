2% revaluation of pensions starting from October

The draft also provides for the revaluation of 2% of pensions starting from October 1st, including the thirteenth, and the advance of the balance. The cost in this case is 2.38 billion. As expected, the cut in excise duties on fuels is also extended by one month, until 20 September 2022.

Refinanced psychologist and transport bonuses

In the aid dl bis, the psychologist bonus and the transport bonus (included in the previous aid decree) will be refinanced. In particular, 101 million more are allocated to the bonus for public transport passes, from the original 79 million. For the psychologist bonus, the new figure is not yet detailed.

Stop unilateral exchange of energy contracts

The draft also envisages the suspension of the unilateral amendments to the contracts for the supply of electricity and natural gas. The law suspends until October 31 the effectiveness of any contractual clause that allows the electricity and natural gas supplier company to unilaterally modify the general terms and conditions relating to the definition of the price in relations with domestic customers, even if it is contractually acknowledged the right of withdrawal to the counterparty. Until that date, it should be noted, the notices for these purposes are also ineffective. The provision also provides for the payment of bills in installments, even if the related article is still empty.

The areas of strategic interest arrive

The areas of national strategic interest arrive, with the possibility of investments of no less than 300 million. The draft of the provision provides for the possibility of establishing, by decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, “areas of national strategic interest for the implementation of plans or programs, however denominated, which provide for public or private investments, even cumulatively equal to an amount of no less than 300,000 .000 euros relating to sectors deemed to be of strategic importance “. The establishment of the area, it is specified, “is equivalent to a declaration of public utility, non-postponement and urgency of the necessary works” and also allows, among other things, “the automatic compliant variation of the planning and urban planning tools in force and for the affixing of expropriation bond “.

At 007 more powers in cyber fight

The Italian 007 will be able to adopt “counter intelligence measures in the cyber sector” in the event of “a crisis or emergency in the face of threats that involve aspects of national security and cannot be faced only with resilience actions”. The Prime Minister will have to inform Copasir that, two years after the entry into force of the new rules, he will send “a report on the effectiveness” of the same to the Chambers.