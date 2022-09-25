Listen to the audio version of the article

The inter-ministerial decree for the attribution to self-employed workers of the one-off bonus of 200 euros provided for by the Aid Decree bis, signed by the ministers on August 19 and registered at the Court of Auditors on September 13, was published in the Official Journal.

Employees had already received the bonus in their July paycheck.

Self-employed workers with an income not exceeding 35 thousand euros with an activity started and already registered with INPS or other social security funds, to whom at least one payment has been made on the date of entry into force of the Aid Decree bis and after 2020.

Applications must be submitted to the competent bodies which verify their regularity and are accepted in chronological order.