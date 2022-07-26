ROME. In the first six months of the year, despite the international situation, there was an improvement in the trend framework of public finance, with the debt for 2022 that “at the moment” would be “0.8 points lower” of GDP compared to estimates. According to what has been learned, it is one of the passages of the report on the settlement that the Minister of the Economy, Daniele Franco, is illustrating to the ministers in the CDM. The deficit would therefore be lower “by about 14.3 billion, entirely due to higher revenues”. These “financial spaces” will be “allocated” to the new aid decree.

Before the CDM, during the meeting with today’s employers’ associations, Draghi reiterated his desire to involve everyone in this phase of emergency, to face the downturn in the economy and an autumn season that is expected to be very complex.

The resources that become available thanks to higher revenues, or a lower debt of about 14.3 billion euros, will be used for the new aid decree bis. This is what is clarified by the report to the Parliament of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of the Economy Daniele Franco illustrated today in the CDM. The resources “will be used – reads the report – with an urgent measure to be adopted soon that the Government intends to adopt” to counter price increases and inflation. “For the implementation of these interventions, the financial spaces for which the authorization to resort to debt are requested for a total amount equal to 14.3 billion euros in 2022 are destined”, he adds.

The new aid decree bis will contain measures to relieve families and businesses from the effects of a series of emergencies such as expensive energy, inflation, covid and drought. This is what is indicated in the report of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of the Economy Daniele Franco illustrated in the cdm, which highlights an improvement in the deficit of 14.3 billion, which will go entirely to the new provision. The decree intends “to counter – reads the report – the effects on individuals, families, businesses and public bodies linked to the increase in the prices of energy products and more generally inflation, to the persistence of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, to repercussions of the prolonged period of drought, as well as to restore the central administrations of the state for the resources used to cover previous emergency measures adopted during the year. on gas arranged for the third quarter of the year “.