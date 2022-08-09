Listen to the audio version of the article

The bis aid bill signed by the head of state Sergio Mattarella. The provisions apply to the entry into force of the decree law, expected in the Official Gazette tonight. Then in September the text will arrive in Parliament. The parties have pledged not to submit amendments to ensure a quick conversion and keep the new aid safe from the election campaign. It will be seen at the reopening of the Chambers.

The main measures

The measure provides, with a package of measures worth 17 billion, interventions in favor of families and businesses. In particular, against the rises in bills and fuel, the provision allocates 8.4 billion euros, extending the discounts provided for by the previous decrees that are expiring. For companies, on the other hand, the return of the tax credit is expected. The cut (to 2%) of the tax wedge for incomes up to 35 thousand euros is expected and the revaluation of pensions arrives. Those who have not paid on extra profits are also under fire

Narrow for those who do not pay extra profits

On the latter front, the final text of the aid dl bis, provides that companies required to pay the tax on extra-profits, once the terms of August 31, 2022, for the down payment, and December 15, 2022, for the balance, without the payments having been made in whole or in part, they can no longer avail themselves of the provisions on the subject of active repentance. Furthermore, the same subjects will not be able to benefit from the reduction of half of the sanction if they pay with a delay of no more than 90 days.

Revenue and Finance Police controls

In addition, the Revenue Agency and the Financial Police proceed with coordinated intervention plans for controls. According to the regulation, “taking into account the incentive purpose of spontaneous compliance, potential positive revenue effects could arise which, however, as a precaution, are not subject to

quantification “.

Bonus € 200 also to PhD students and research fellows



A bonus of 200 euros is also foreseen for another 300,000 workers, including PhD students and research fellows. In addition to those who did not receive it because it is covered by figurative Inps contributions (about 40 thousand people), retirees with effect from 1 July (50 thousand people) and sports collaborators severely affected by the pandemic and energy crisis (195,179, of which about 47,000 could receive the bonus directly from INPS as they fall within one of the other cases envisaged by the emergency legislation), the law adds doctoral students and research fellows with active contracts and enrolled in the separate management (56 thousand). The measure is worth about 60 million.