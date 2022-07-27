10:15

FI: Sessa, I leave the group, necessary after a stop in government

«I leave the Fi group with political regret and personal suffering: from today I will be in the Mixed group. It is a thoughtful decision, necessary after the decision to stop supporting the Draghi government. I will always be grateful to Berlusconi for the opportunities he has given me, but I remain convinced that the crisis determined by the choices of the party, and above all of its allies, goes against the interests of the moderate world, of businesses, of the citizens of the South where they risk being interrupted. investments never seen in the last twenty years “. This was announced by the deputy Rossella Sessa.