The Chamber of Deputies definitively approved the aid decree quater with 164 votes in favor and 127 against (3 abstentions), in the text identical to the one fired by the Senate. The provision allocates approximately nine billion to businesses and households to contain energy costs and includes, among other things, some corrections to the mechanism of Superbonus, that from 110% will pass to 90%, introduced in the first reading at Palazzo Madama (other changes in terms of deadlines, ceilings on the tax relief and audience of beneficiaries were adopted in the budget bill). In particular, the deadline of 25 November for the presentation of the Cilas was abolished and the number of transfers of tax credits was raised from two to three in favor of “qualified” subjects for credits deriving from discount transactions on the invoice or credit assignment. Furthermore, in order to meet the liquidity needs of companies operating in the building sector, Sace has been able to grant guarantees to banks and other financial institutions for “bridge loans”. Any tax credits accrued may be considered by the institutions “as a parameter for the purpose of assessing the creditworthiness of the company requesting the loan and preparing the relative contractual conditions.

Price increases, wages, bills: 60% of Italians dissatisfied with the measures on high prices Emanuele Bonini January 12, 2023



The Excise Decree and other measures

In the provision, the Dl accise with an initial reduction of the discount (later completely reset by the Maneuver). A measure has therefore been introduced which extends the duration of licensing contracts for sports audiovisual rights from three to five years. Among other innovations, there will be more time, from 30 June to 30 September 2023, for the compensation of the tax credit in support of businesses for the higher costs of purchasing electricity and gas. Furthermore, the obligation for suppliers and operators of the supply of last resort service to offer vulnerable customers the supply of natural gas at a “calmed” cost has been postponed from 1 January 2023 to 10 January 2024.

[[(gele.Finegil.StandardArticle2014v1) Benzina: gestori in sciopero 25-26 gennaio (2)]]

[[(gele.Finegil.StandardArticle2014v1) Benzina: gestori in sciopero 25-26 gennaio (2)]]

The expensive bills

Also to deal with high bills, the extension of terms for the tax credit relating to the purchase of fuel for agricultural and fishing activities is envisaged. Provisions are also envisaged for local public transport, to speed up the modernization of the Monza and finally measures to facilitate investment in “mixed” enterprises abroad and in start-ups. Furthermore, an extension of the period for carrying out the procedures for the timing of the sale of the gas stored by the GSE is foreseen and an increase in the share of sustainable liquid biofuels used in purity released for consumption as well as the transition from competitive procedures to ministerial decrees to promote the reconversion total or partial of existing traditional refineries through contributions from the Fund for the decarbonisation and green conversion of these plants. Then there is the specific inclusion of methane among the climate-altering gases whose emissions must be reduced.

Protests for the decree on drilling

«The AVS deputies raised their black hands during the voting of the IV Aid Decree to protest against the anti-historical and wicked decision to return to drilling. Our gesture in the Chamber to tell the government and the majority that their hands are dirty with coal and oil, you have them as black as the future you are leaving us”. Thus Luana Zanella, leader of the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra in the Chamber.