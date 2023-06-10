Home » “Aid for Emilia-Romagna”, the fundraising launched by the Region exceeds 40 million euros — Emilia-Romagna Region
News

“Aid for Emilia-Romagna”, the fundraising launched by the Region exceeds 40 million euros — Emilia-Romagna Region

by admin
“Aid for Emilia-Romagna”, the fundraising launched by the Region exceeds 40 million euros — Emilia-Romagna Region

Started on 18 May last, in 22 days the fundraising launched by the Region in support of the people and communities affected by the flood exceeded the 40 million euros. Through “Aid for Emilia-Romagna”exactly 40,630,610 euros were donated to the current account held by the Regional Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection, as can be seen in the section dedicated to the report of the campaign. Site in which the use of each euro collected will also be reportedas funded initiatives and projects are defined.

Already now, on line you can also consult the specifics on the value and number of donations: ranging from those up to 100 euros (204,216, of which 22,858 up to 10 euros), for a value of more than 11 million euros, to those above 500 thousand euros, which have so far brought in 7.8 million euros.

Therefore, many people, together with associations, artisans, companies, trade unions, economic and professional categories, religious orders and confessions, who wanted to contribute and who are still doing so, alongside large industrial groups, companies and representatives of all sectors, from culture to sport.

For information on the campaign and how to donate: https://www.regione.emilia-romagna.it/alluvione

See also  The Quest to Revive the Railroad

You may also like

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Onion and garlic producers would benefit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy