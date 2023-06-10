“Aid for Emilia-Romagna”, the fundraising launched by the Region exceeds 40 million euros — Emilia-Romagna Region

Started on 18 May last, in 22 days the fundraising launched by the Region in support of the people and communities affected by the flood exceeded the 40 million euros. Through “Aid for Emilia-Romagna”exactly 40,630,610 euros were donated to the current account held by the Regional Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection, as can be seen in the section dedicated to the report of the campaign. Site in which the use of each euro collected will also be reportedas funded initiatives and projects are defined.

Already now, on line you can also consult the specifics on the value and number of donations: ranging from those up to 100 euros (204,216, of which 22,858 up to 10 euros), for a value of more than 11 million euros, to those above 500 thousand euros, which have so far brought in 7.8 million euros.

Therefore, many people, together with associations, artisans, companies, trade unions, economic and professional categories, religious orders and confessions, who wanted to contribute and who are still doing so, alongside large industrial groups, companies and representatives of all sectors, from culture to sport.

For information on the campaign and how to donate: https://www.regione.emilia-romagna.it/alluvione