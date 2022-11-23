CASTELLAMONTE

The payment of electricity and gas utilities with the disproportionate increases in bills is putting a strain on family budgets. While awaiting the approval of some government measure in the financial law to deal with expensive bills, the executive reaches out to its fellow citizens who are finding it more difficult to make ends meet, in the shadow of the Pomodoro arch led by Mayor Pasquale Mazza.

A small but concrete help. «Considering the increase in the cost of energy materials – they explain from Palazzo Antonelli – the municipal administration has decided to allocate a fund of 25 thousand euros to support the families of Castellamonte in greater difficulty. Until 7 December, in fact, it will be possible to request a “one-off” bonus of 300 euros for the payment of bills relating to heating and electricity».

The requirements to be able to access the support measure are: to be resident in Castellamonte and to have a valid ISEE of less than 18 thousand euros or less than 20 thousand euros in the case of families made up of at least three people.

Applications will be processed in chronological order, until the budget is exhausted. Payments will take place from the second half of January 2023. The application form, duly completed and accompanied by all the necessary documentation, can be delivered by hand to the Protocol office of the Municipality at the following times: from Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 12.30; on Mondays and Thursdays also from 3 to 5.45 pm or sent to the e-mail address [email protected] The application form and all further information can be found on the website of the municipality of the city of ceramics.c.c.