Aid aimed at cutting energy consumption and decarbonising production processes: with the application of the European Temporary Framework, a first move by the outgoing government on the expensive energy front arrives. Companies are interested that will be able to present projects for energy saving and the use of an alternative source such as hydrogen in the industrial process.

New development contract

Companies will be able to apply for access to a new development contract, to which section 2.6 of the Temporary Framework on State Aid approved by the EU Commission will apply to deal with the economic damage of the war in Ukraine.

The ministerial decree Mise

The details are contained in a ministerial decree just signed by the Minister of Economic Development (Mise), Giancarlo Giorgetti. Italy would have risked not taking advantage of the opportunity opened by European rules with section 2.6 approved on 20 July, hence the issue of the provision, at the end of the experience of the Draghi government, which allows the new regime to be applied until as of June 30, 2023. «Companies affected by war damage – says Giorgetti – will now be able to count on other measures that facilitate programs and innovations for environmental protection. Support for industry caught between the negative effects of the war and expensive energy ».

Industrial policy instrument

Development contracts are the main industrial policy tool managed by Mise and the in-house company Invitalia, based on a mix of subsidized financing, interest rate subsidies, plant subsidies and direct contributions to the expenses to be negotiated between the ministry and the company. . Now they will also be able to finance projects to “accelerate the decarbonisation process of industrial activities, in particular through electrification and technologies that use renewable hydrogen and electrolytic hydrogen” and “energy efficiency” interventions.

The requirements for development programs

The eligible development programs, also with a view to reducing dependence on gas imported from Russia, must be aimed at a substantial cut in energy consumption in production processes and a reduction of CO2 deriving from industrial activities that currently rely on fossil fuels. A reduction of at least 40% of direct greenhouse gas emissions must be achieved through the electrification of production processes or the use of renewable hydrogen and electrolytic hydrogen to replace gas as an energy source or raw material. Or the energy consumption in relation to the subsidized activities will have to be cut by at least 20%. In both cases, progress must be compared to the average of the previous five years.