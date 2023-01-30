The families affected by a structural fire that occurred this weekend in the Los Chorros neighborhood received humanitarian aid yesterday from the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

The conflagration occurred in the Las Cruces sector, in the township of La Buitrera, and left as a balance three houses affected and no people were injured but several pets were affected, relief agencies reported.

The secretary of the Secretariat for Risk Management, Rodrigo Zamorano, also explained that there was partial damage to two houses near the site of the tragedy, as well as an incinerated vehicle.

Zamorano stated that “one mat per person was delivered, some markets, toilet kits, kitchen kits, a blanket. Most importantly, we remain with the contacts in case they require assistance in the humanitarian field.

Neighbors of the sector continue to remove the debris, after the work of extinction of the hot spots, carried out by the Cali Volunteer Fire Department.

“We received this help as a blessing, because the truth is, my brother was left with what he is wearing. All their belongings were burned, so what they can offer us is of great relief in this very difficult moment that my family is going through,” said Fabio Nelson Daza, affected by the fire.

Balance

The authorities ruled out harm to human life. However, a firefighter was injured in an ankle and one of the affected families reported the disappearance of a pet.

It will be the fire agency that delivers a detailed report to establish the cause of the fire that left three families with the greatest number of losses and damages.

The emergency was attended with three fire extinguishers, two tank cars and a command vehicle, as well as 17 firefighters.

Marco Gómez, coordinator of the Cali Fire Operations Center, said that “we had difficulty controlling this fire because the teams could not climb the mountains.”

Authorities are investigating the hypothesis that the fire could have been started by a short circuit.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

Comments