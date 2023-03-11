In a statement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry confirms the trip of former senator Aida Merlano from Venezuela, but clarifies that she has not been extradited, but deported.

These are the terms of the communication:

The Ministry of Foreign Relations informs that, in effect, today the former congresswoman Aída Merlano is being transferred from Venezuela to Colombia, not as a result of an extradition request that was submitted to Mr. Juan Guaidó at the time, without effectiveness. any, but by deportation, a measure recognized by International Law, taken by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Both countries have requested the respect and full guarantee of the rights of Mrs. Merlano, for which they have requested the presence of the corresponding judicial authority and the Ombudsman’s Office. with RSF

