The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, made it clear that the national government will offer all the guarantees so that Aida Merlano Rebolledo, deported from Venezuela, answers to justice for the crime of buying votes and the people involved in the process.

After the former congresswoman from the Conservative Party arrived in the country, as confirmed by her lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, the head of the portfolio also highlighted the work between the two countries for the process and capture.

Merlano also asked President Gustavo Petro to offer protection to both her and her family and close people, who would be victims of possible attacks against them due to the evidence that the former representative of the Chamber would have in her possession.

“She will be treated with dignity”

After Aida Merlano arrived in Colombia, where she will answer for electoral crimes and present evidence that would link other personalities in national politics, the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, affirmed that all the guarantees will be offered to her so that she can testify in the judicial process. .

“Mrs. Merlano will be respected all her procedural guarantees, her life will be respected, of course, and she will be treated with dignity. She will be taken to the corresponding penitentiary establishment, because she has a valid sentence, a valid arrest warrant, “said the head of the portfolio.

Although it is not confirmed, it is likely that Merlano will be taken to El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá, where she was serving a sentence for buying votes before she escaped in October 2019, when she escaped from a dental office in the Colombian capital. .

He highlighted management with Venezuela

One of the points that the Minister of Justice highlighted regarding the deportation of Aida Merlano to Colombia was the management with the Government of Venezuela, the country where she was captured and from there she spoke for the justice of our country about the possible accomplices for buying votes in his campaign for the House of Representatives in 2018.

“We have achieved their deportation from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. A diplomatic effort has led to this result, ”said the official, quoted by the website of the Presidency, and also stressed that the immigration and judicial authorities were ready to recapture the former congresswoman when she arrived at the El Dorado airport.

It should be remembered that Merlano had asked President Gustavo Petro to ask Venezuela for his extradition to Colombia, to answer to justice, and in February Minister Néstor Osuna confirmed that the process had been reactivated: “Once in this government the diplomatic relations, consultations were carried out”.

Requesting Guaidó’s extradition was “ineffective”

Minister Néstor Osuna also took the opportunity to talk about the previous extradition process in the government of Iván Duque, who requested Juan Guaidó, self-proclaimed president of Venezuela in 2019 and whom the Executive recognized as the only president of that country.

According to the head of the Justice portfolio, the opposition leader’s management for Aida Merlano to return to Colombia was “totally ineffective” because she was in the hands of the government of Nicolás Maduro, captured after she fled in October 2019.

“She has a conviction for electoral-type crimes, by the Supreme Court of Justice and has some processes pending for the escape,” said Osuna about the charges for which the former congresswoman must answer in our country.

Accusations against Alejandro Char

Aida Merlano has repeatedly said that politicians of great importance on the Atlantic coast such as Alejandro Char and Julio Gerlein gave her money for her campaign to the House of Representatives in 2018, when she won one of the seats for the Conservative party.

“Alejandro (Char), one day before the elections, among other things, went and gave me 500 million pesos because there was not enough money to finish the campaign,” said the former congresswoman quoted by the W Radio station.

He added that “he had sent me $12,000 million, of which I only received $6,000 million because the other $6,000, which he says he gave to Julio, he did not give it to him, nor did Julio give it to me.” with Infobae

