Aida Merlano is still in the eye of the hurricane. After the recent accusations for allegedly beating an Inpec official and that her defense later assured that she was really the victim of the beating, a new detail came to light that generated controversy.

According to Aida Merlano’s lawyer, Miguel Ángel del Río, they will ask the judge in charge to allow electronic devices to enter the prison where she is being held.

In dialogue with RCN News, which revealed excerpts from the interview, the former congresswoman’s defender assured that they would soon make the request not only to the court but also to Inpec.

It is noteworthy that the request for the entry of electronic devices into prison by Aida Merlano would be exclusively to appear before justice and provide the probative material that she has and that has been talked about so much.

“We will ask the court for the execution of sentences and also Inpec itself, the possibility of entering some communication elements that are absolutely peremptory for it in order to guarantee its legal interventions,” explained the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río in the interview .

Along the same lines, the defender highlighted the importance of these elements to be able to attach the evidence to the process. In addition, with a sarcastic tone, he pointed out that Aida Merlano does not have the material under her bed.

“She does not have the material elements of evidence in a briefcase under her bed in a cell,” said Miguel Ángel del Río, Aida Merlano’s lawyer.

From what was seen from the interview, it is not possible to establish whether the request would be to enter electronic devices for a specific period, that is, only while the evidence is attached; or if the idea is that Aida Merlano permanently have access to cell phones and computers.

They will denounce the aggressors of Aida Merlano

In recent days, Aida Merlano has starred in a scandal for allegedly beating an official from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec).

On March 24, 2023, the Institute reported that the former congresswoman apparently bit a guard when she tried to confiscate a cell phone. That same day, the official announced that she would take legal action against her assailant for personal injuries.

However, on Monday, March 27, the defendant’s defense came out to give their version of the events through a short message on Twitter.

The lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río pointed out through his social networks that the complaint for alleged aggression by Merlano was false. According to the defender, the beating would have been against the former congresswoman, who had several fractures from the blows she received in the El Buen Pastor Prison where she is being held.

“What happened last Friday in the Buen Pastor prison was actually a beating against Aida Merlano. On the other hand, the director of the prison was never informed of any attack against any guard. Her aggressors will be denounced, ”wrote the lawyer on his Twitter account.

Along with his words, he attached photos of the documents describing the injuries that Aida Merlano allegedly suffered inside the prison, as well as the final diagnosis, which reads: 1. Physical aggression, 1.1. Multiple blunt force trauma and; 2. Grade 1 right ankle sprain.

In another of the images you can see a letter with the date of March 24 in which a formal request is made to have access to complete information about the attack that the former congresswoman allegedly received in pavilion 9 of the Good Shepherd. with infobae

