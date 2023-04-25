Aida Merlano would be transferred from the Buen Pastor prison

It may interest you: Juan Guaidó arrived in Colombia: what is the reason for his visit?

What incidents generated this request?

On March 24, it was learned that Merlano had attacked an Inpec guard. The situation arose after a routine search procedure, in which the guard would have found a cell phone for the convicted ex-congresswoman. The detainee would have reacted violently, causing several bruises on the arms and face of the official who alerted about what was found in the cell

Inpec would have already initiated a disciplinary process to clarify what happened. Let’s remember that Merlano is in the “El Buen Pastor” prison after being deported from Venezuela. The former congresswoman has two convictions against her for electoral corruption and violation of ceilings.

As reported at the time by the radio station RCN Radio, Aída Merlano would not only have given blows to the dragoon but also bitten different parts of the body.

The second fact that led del Rio to request the transfer had to do with the fact that last week the visitor’s books allegedly disappeared, where it is alleged that lawyers from the Char clan and businessman Julio Gerlein had gone to visit her before her escape. .

