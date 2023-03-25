The situation arose after a routine search procedure, in which an Inpec guard would have found a cell phone for the convicted ex-congresswoman, Aída Merlano. The detainee would have reacted violently, causing several bruises on the arms and face of the official who alerted about what was found in the cell

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, Inpec has already initiated a disciplinary process to clarify what happened. Let’s remember that Merlano is in the “El Buen Pastor” prison after being deported from Venezuela. The former congresswoman has two convictions against her for electoral corruption and violation of caps.

According to the RCN Radio station, Aída Merlano would not only have given blows to the dragoon but also bitten different parts of the body.

MinTrabajo’s defense of the pension reform

The reflectors continue on Aida Merlanothe former congresswoman who recently arrived in Colombia in order to testify against electoral crimes that were carried out during her legislative campaign and that even have participation to date in the large political clans of the Colombian Caribbean coast.

On March 21, Merlano had an appointment to start with his statements that will be advanced for two weeks in which he will have proceedings with the Colombian authorities. Her lawyer, Miguel Ángel del Río, affirmed that the former congresswoman spoke for more than 10 hours in recent days with the Prosecutor’s Office, about information, evidence and accomplices in the crimes that have her imprisoned, this includes the political clans of the Colombian coast.

At the time, del Río stated: “The most important issues are the political houses of the north coast, the Char houses, the Gerlein house and all the vote buyers who have responsibility for the issue (…) that the mafias, the vote buyers, prepare these bandits from the north coast who must respond”.