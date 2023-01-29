Although she asks that the Government take action, she highlighted the role of women in uniting and protecting themselves: “I would love to come and say hey, the state has to protect us, but sometimes those who have to protect us don’t and it’s up to us Let us fill ourselves with strength and get out of those places where we are in danger.”

In addition, Merlano invited women in general to be aware of early warnings: “So what I want to say, and above all with all the love in the world, is that if you are with a person who isolated you from your family, from your circle and in a certain way he just wants your universe to be him, worry.”

For Merlano, women must take on an independent role and have the strength to ask for help when things get out of control: “There are men who identify your gaps, so they come to become the father you didn’t have, the mother you didn’t care for. protected. But don’t forget something and that is that if at some point you did not have that adult to protect you, today you are the responsible and sufficient adult to take care of yourself”.

The influencer indicated that you have to know when a person does not suit you and the signs are clear: “If your partner raises his voice or has raised his hand and tells you that at the time he did not control himself, do not be with a person who He has no control over his impulses. Saying ugly things to you is a way of manipulating, whoever wants to lower your self-esteem is because he wants to control you and make you feel guilty all the time is not right ”.

Merlano’s invitation is to work on mental health in order to avoid being victims of a toxic partner: “Because sometimes guilt is also manipulated. If there is any discomfort in your relationship, start talking, start telling your friends, consult with other people if you can access therapies with a psychologist, agree ”.

Finally, she sent a message of strength to all women so that they are united and take action on time: “Do not minimize alerts and above all take a good look at who you let into your life and your home. I am truly sorry to all those who have had to go out and mourn their daughters, but I think the only thing left for us now is to take care of each other like lionesses.”