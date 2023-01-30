Home News Aída Victoria Merlano responds to the alleged link with Nicolás Petro
This Sunday the political scientist Ani Abello launched a trill where she exposes Aída Victoria Merlano for being related to a leftist leader in Barranquilla. “What credibility can Aida Merlano have when her daughter is close to the petrista-chavista of the Monomeros board Rodrigo Ramírez Salazar. One of these days it turns out that she is also a friend of Nicolás Petro ”.

Immediately, the influencer did not remain silent and responded in the same way on the social network Twitter: “For a moment I thought the tweet was from Doña Ana, a gossipy lady from my block… Let’s see, what credibility can she have? Well, the one that she builds herself”.

In addition to calling Ani Abello a gossip and defending her credibility, he told her: “By the way, you can use me as an argument, because my friends have been suckers since she was on the right, find another one.”

About her supposed link with Nicolás Petro, Aída Merlano did not deny it, but she did not affirm it either. She rather satirized Ani Abello: “Now because of the other mouth and shampoo I can’t be friends with Nicolás Petro, I imagined arriving in Panaca on the presidential plane.”

