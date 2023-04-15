Aidi Vallik was named the best screenwriter at the EFTA gala

On Friday evening, Aidi Vallik was announced as the best screenwriter at the Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) gala.

Aidi Vallik is the screenwriter of the thriller “The Upside Down Tower”.

“The feeling is still so overwhelmed that it can’t be! Really! A little guilty feeling towards Jaak Kilm that he didn’t get the best director or that we didn’t get the best film. But to lose to “Kalev” is still a fair game, and besides, we had a children’s film too,” Vallik told Lääne Elu at noon today.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!