AIF Award – “Filippo Basile” 2023, the “COMPASS” Project among the winners

He has been assigned to the Project COMPASS – Involving to improve active labor policies and services in Sardinia the third prize for the “Networks and Training Systems” section of the 21st edition of AIF Award “Filippo Basile”, dedicated to the manager of the Sicilian Region killed by the mafia. COMPASS was created by ASPAL with the support of Formez PA.

The news was given in Rome, during the AIF National Conference on Training in the Public Administration entitled “2023/2026: Hybrid skills and digitization: role and prospects for Training in the Public Administration”.

The Basile prize represents the most important review of projects on public education in Italy. This year, 47 projects from ministries, universities, regions, municipalities, hospitals, sector agencies have passed the minimum score threshold and were therefore evaluated by the AIF scientific committee.

The COMPASS Project, carried out by ASPAL with the support of Formez PA, was appreciated for its ability to identify, classify and retain stakeholders as well as for the use of a model to optimally allocate financial resources in support of active policies of the Work.

In a complex sector such as that of active employment policies, characterized by a multilevel governance model and by a plurality of subjects and institutions, the role of ASPHALT it presupposes the knowledge of all the players in the field and the involvement of the main stakeholders.

The COMPASS activities, scheduled from April to December 2022, have allowed the strengthening of the administrative capacity of ASPAL on participatory methods and processes, developing a model of strategic management of the stakeholders, replicable and consistent with what is promoted by the national guidelines on active policies of work and, at a supranational level, by the OGP initiative on open government, by Agenda 2030 and by the Europe 2020 Strategy.