Green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) for anti-Covid vaccines adapted against the Omicron 1 variant of the SarsCoV2 virus. The decision of the Technical Scientific Commission of AIFA came after the approval, last September 1st, by the European Medicines Agency Ema. The vaccination campaign in Italy can therefore get into gear with the first administrations reserved for over 60s and fragile expectations already after mid-September.

Circular on arrival

But first a circular will, in the coming days, to indicate in detail the priority categories for the administrations. The organizational machine that will be managed centrally by the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign at Palazzo Chigi led by General Tommaso Petroni, while at the local level the ball will return to the Regions.

Less big hubs

The new campaign will rely less on large hubs and more on pharmacies and family doctors. And it will start on the eve of the elections on 25 September

The moves of the EMA



The EU drug agency has given the green light to the new bivalent vaccines for those over 12 studied by Pfizer and Moderna on the original strain of the virus (that of Wuhan) and on the Omicron 1 variant, but the EMA has already started the evaluation of the vaccines, always bivalent, but studied not only on the Wuhan strain but also on the Omicron 4 and 5 variants, that is, those now prevalent. With the green light for these new drugs that could arrive as early as the end of the month