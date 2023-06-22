Aifi-PwC: retail targeted by finance. In 2022 ‘record’ of 859 million

2022 was the year of the recovery of private equity investments in the retail sector. The latest report confirms this Aifi-PwC presented during the meeting ‘Finance & Retail. Challenges and investment opportunities in retail’ promoted by Confimprese in Milan on the Italian Stock Exchange. According to the analysis, the highest number of operations was achieved in the last year with 859 million euros against 31 deals. Compared to 2021, the number of transactions is decreasing (at the time they had reached 45) but the value is growing sharply, exceeding the 2021 record of 557 million euros. Instead, the first quarter of 2023 saw a slow start: out of 83 M&A operations, only three involved the retail sector and none of these concerned fashion.

However, fashion, together with catering, is confirmed as one of the most attractive sectors for investors. For clothing-accessories, the study explains, the presence of points of sale in the most important squares and streets, events in the point of sale, physical-digital integration, the degree of knowledge of the customer base and the aspects of sustainability elements that confirm the interest of private equity.

According to PwC research, in the fashion retail sector, in 2022 there were three acquisition operations by the funds: Continuation Fund which he detected Shoes & Shoes; Btx Group con Conbipel e Brums acquired by Go Global Retail. To these must also be added the operations involving brands with direct retail, i.e Dainese taken over by Carlyle, Mc2 Saint Barth and Peninsula.

Per mario resca, president of Confimprese, “the evolution of private equity investments since 2018 and the annual variation of the total invested in Italy”, which grew by 16% between 2018 and 2022, show “a significantly higher trend than the European average of 11% and compared to the main competitors”. The overall picture in the period from 2015 to 2022 shows a constant increase in private equity transactions in retail by investment funds in Italy, with the exclusion of the physiological decline in 2020 (19 transactions for a total expenditure of 95 million) . From 2015 to 2022, 196 deals were made in the retail sector with an invested amount of 2,527 billion euros out of a total market of 3,677 operations and 79,715 billion investments.

“In the face of high interest rates, important entrepreneurial projects are once again attracting attention from investment funds”, he added, underlining how it makes one think about “the still relative weight of Italian funds compared to European ones, which invest in large size with an invested amount which, in the case of France, the European leader in private equity, is double that of Italy. Domestic funds need to shift gears to aspire to international-level operations”. One of the critical aspects is that Italian funds are still small in the European context of private equity and venture capital: France is the leader with 24.2 billion in total spending, followed by Germany with 15 billion, even if both countries show numbers that are down on the previous year.

PwC’s survey then analyzes global M&A activity. After a period of uninterrupted growth lasting 18 months (from July 2020 to December 2021), deals (food, retail, fashion, household & personal products and e-commerce) recorded a decrease of 13% in volumes and 34% in value in 2022 and the trend continues in the first 4 months of 2023 (-14.7% in volume and -25% in value). All sectors saw double-digit declines, with the exception of Fashion and Specialty Retail. In contrast with Europe and the world, the Italian area came to the fore. Here M&A activities have been steadily growing since 2018, with a decline exclusively in 2020. Acquisitions announced in 2022 were 371 (+5.1%) and 123 in 4M23 (+48.2 percent).

