Aimé Gogué: “We invite the population to be registered” – TOGOTOPNEWS

The Alliance of Democrats for Integral Development (ADDI) is actively preparing to take part in the next elections, particularly the legislative and regional ones.

Drawing lessons from the boycott of the 2018 legislative elections, the party of Professor Aimé Gogué no longer intends to repeat the same mistakes. In fact, it is already mobilizing to encourage the population to take part massively in the electoral process, in particular the electoral census which takes place from April 29 to June 3 throughout the national territory. “We invite the population to register. We have been preparing flyers for a long time that we distribute in the city and in the countryside to sensitize the population to go to the electoral census which begins soon”, affirmed the national president of ADDI on radio Avulete.

The party of the economist also informs that it has already trained members who will work with the dismemberments of the CENI for the census. He also sets out his commitment and willingness to work in collaboration with civil society organizations and other political parties to ensure the transparency of the elections.

Apart from ADDI, other opposition political parties are also calling for mobilization to take part in the electoral census. For Me Tchassona-Traoré of the MCD, participating in the elections is “a republican obligation”.

Atha Assan