“Aiming for the Jalpa generation” The taste of Paris Baguette and Mara Bakery :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

News

by admin
[서울=뉴시스] Paris Baguette ‘Mara Fair’. (Photo = Courtesy of SPC Paris Baguette (

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ryu Nan-young = Paris Baguette announced on the 18th that it will be holding a ‘Mara Fair’, a bakery that uses ‘Mara’, which is gaining popularity among the Jalpa generation (a compound word of Generation Z and Generation Alpha, a generation born after the mid-1990s).

At this ‘Mara Fair’, a variety of bakery menus created by reinterpreting Mara’s unique spicy and spicy flavor in Paris Baguette’s own way will be introduced for a limited time. Mara-related hashtags are gaining popularity among the Jalpa generation, with more than 1 million views on Instagram, raising expectations for this new product.

This new product introduces a variety of products, from spicy bread with plenty of mala sauce to sweet bread to soothe the spicy taste, so that customers can enjoy it according to their taste.

First of all, ▲Don’t lose to the spicy sauce, pork, glass noodles, and mushrooms. Hot mara croquette’ ▲ Sausage, spicy mala sauce, and sweet and crunchy onions combine ‘Don’t give up on the numbness! Mara King! Sausage’ ▲Enjoy the spicy mala taste and chewy texture ‘Don’t give up on the numbness! Spicy Mara Mochi’, a set of 3 spicy and pungent mara flavors.

Along with this, as a dessert that will soothe your hot mouth and inside after eating spicy mara bread, crispy fried rolls dipped in condensed milk, ‘Daldal condensed milk rolls that sweetly soothe the spiciness’ will be introduced.

An official from Paris Baguette said, “We are introducing a new product that reinterprets Mara, which is receiving a hot response from the Jalpa generation for its addictive taste, in Paris Baguette’s own way.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

