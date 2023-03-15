Zayed Tayeb



The rural town of Ain Sfa is celebrating. She has changed. She was resurrected after being declared dead and buried as are the seven saints with the seven white domes. She gets up staggering as if drunk, shakes off her dust, alive but still weakened after years of hibernation, clinical death. She threw away her old rags, all worn out, all old, all stained with the violence she had been subjected to and which she had suffered over the years. Unrecognizable ! She was to be pitied! She smelled of misery and indigence. It was reduced to ruins with its gutted shops, abandoned to the ravages of time, the wear and tear of bad weather, the indifference and oblivion of those who had the power to watch over its state of health. It was vile and repulsive with its souk where merchants and customers waded through the mud in rainy weather, and in sirocco weather received gusts of wind in their faces and dust in their eyes. The crates and baskets lay on a ground that was dusty in summer, muddy in winter, inhospitable in all seasons. To all this spectacle of poverty and destitution of the place was added the hand of the man who gave blows of broom and mop to his memory to erase it from that of the men. Where is his first school, which looked straight at the orchards and sideways at the spring with its clear, choppy waters? Wasn’t in this small school with its two small classes facing each other that many great figures had their first schooling? Where is El Gasir, this small French barracks where our parents and grandparents experienced vexation and torture in all its forms? The school where children from all regions of the commune were educated and El Gasir where their parents and grandparents were tortured have been erased forever from the collective memory of Ain Sfa. What are we going to tell our children and grandchildren? What will our children and grandchildren tell their children and grandchildren? We need vestiges which testify to the authenticity of our account when we have to speak about it: “Do you see this small construction? It was there that I was educated after having abandoned the sheep that I tended on the hills. And that little house you see over there, at the corner of the little street, is where your grandfather was tortured by the French for bearing arms against France. Here, then, is a narrative authenticated by material proofs which our children can see with the eye and consider with the mind. It is true that in place of the small school was erected on two levels a public interest establishment. It is also true that in place of El Gasir an education and training center was built. Which is definitely good. It would be even better if we had kept them. And yet, Ain Sfa did not lack and does not lack space! We could have saved both the school and El Gasir because they have added value for Ain Sfa in terms of architecture, town planning, history, psychology: It is a vestige of a happy or unhappy past, it is a memory of a past time which makes it possible to connect the past and the present. What remains of Ain Sfa’s past? Almost nothing if we ignore the few shops that threaten to burst at any moment. Even the horsehair factory with its machines went there.

As the past has been erased by men to whom the destiny of Ain Sfa has been entrusted, other men have come to repair the damage caused to it. Behind every great work, there are great men! And the rebuilding begins.

Now, Ain Sfa well deserves to wear the wedding dress with the establishment of a college and a weekly souk. The word souk sounds bad in a situation and a context where the best is exhibited and exposed in all its beauty to the day visitor or the regular. It is rather a question of a weekly market where modernity rhymes with organization. No more wandering around looking for a product! Added to this is the road infrastructure, public lighting, gardens with grassy lawns, school transport and the inventory is still long!

Ain Sfa is changing and modernizing. Ain Sfa rejuvenates and looks beautiful.

My tributes to the artisans of the reconstruction of Ain Sfa!

