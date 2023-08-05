Aino Rakkaselg: fragments of childhood in the village of Kasari 1937-1956, part 2

Aino Rakkaselg. Photo: Urmas Lauri

When the bees went down and settled in a nearby swarm, everything was fine, but when they got higher and started to deviate, the commotion broke out. We carried a bucket of water and dad splashed water to force them to land. Sometimes it was successful, sometimes not, and the bees flew towards the forest without knowing where. Once it happened when the father was not at home. Well, what could we little ones do, but we tried. Splashing was difficult for my brother, the water flew low and they were gone, but we never lacked a man.

This story happened in the winter when I was wearing a brown coat and a rabbit fur hat.

