Home » Aino Rakkaselg: fragments of childhood in the village of Kasari 1937-1956, part 2
News

Aino Rakkaselg: fragments of childhood in the village of Kasari 1937-1956, part 2

by admin
Aino Rakkaselg: fragments of childhood in the village of Kasari 1937-1956, part 2

Aino Rakkaselg. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Aino Rakkaselg. Photo: Urmas Lauri

When the bees went down and settled in a nearby swarm, everything was fine, but when they got higher and started to deviate, the commotion broke out. We carried a bucket of water and dad splashed water to force them to land. Sometimes it was successful, sometimes not, and the bees flew towards the forest without knowing where. Once it happened when the father was not at home. Well, what could we little ones do, but we tried. Splashing was difficult for my brother, the water flew low and they were gone, but we never lacked a man.

This story happened in the winter when I was wearing a brown coat and a rabbit fur hat.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

See also  Funghi, the controls of the Ulss of Treviso are triggered: three sites for the analyzes

You may also like

Key Financial News and Market Events to Watch...

Corruption network related to false incorporations into the...

Traffickers are keeping the police and judiciary in...

They capture a runner of the clique of...

Unsupported Web Browsers Can Be a Security Risk:...

Nicolás Petro reveals unpublished details of his relationship...

Jiangmen City Holds Fifth National Economic Census Promotion...

Bankruptcy of Vanmoof – Danger of pedelecs in...

Ukraine managed to break Russia’s defensive line –...

this is the new price

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy