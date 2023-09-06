Air Canada Passengers Forced to Sit on Vomit-Infested Chairs: Apology Issued

Air Canada Passengers Forced to Sit on Vomit-Covered Seats: Apology Issued

(CNN) – Air Canada has recently come under fire for an incident involving two passengers who were instructed to sit on vomit-covered chairs during a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal. The incident, which occurred on August 26, has sparked outrage among travelers and has raised concerns about the airline’s handling of the situation.

Passenger Susan Benson took to social media to share her account of the disturbing ordeal. Benson described a foul smell on the plane and later discovered that someone had vomited in that area on the previous flight. Despite the airline’s attempts to clean the seats before boarding, the stench remained. Coffee grounds and perfume were used to mask the odor, but visibly traces of vomit were still present.

When the passengers brought their concerns to the flight attendant, they were met with understanding but informed that there were no alternative seats available due to the flight being full. An argument ensued between the passengers, crew, and a supervisor, who reiterated that they would have to endure sitting in their contaminated seats. Shockingly, a pilot intervened and threatened the passengers with being escorted off the plane by security services and placed on a no-fly list. Benson vehemently denied being rude, stating that they were merely upset and serious about the situation.

In a highly distressing turn of events, security guards eventually escorted the couple off the plane, despite the protest of fellow passengers trying to explain the circumstances. Benson expressed disbelief and questioned why they were being punished for refusing to sit in vomit for the entire duration of the five-hour flight. She criticized Air Canada for expecting its passengers to endure such conditions or face exclusion from future flights.

Air Canada issued an apology to the affected passengers, acknowledging that they did not receive the level of care they were entitled to. The airline vowed to review the incident internally and follow up directly with the customers. They admitted that their operating procedures were not adhered to and assured that they remained in contact with the passengers to address the matter.

This incident is not an isolated case. In June, a passenger on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto discovered a foul odor coming from the footwell under their seats. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the stain on the floor was a mix of human blood and feces from a previous passenger who had suffered a hemorrhage. Air France expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured that they were in contact with the affected passenger.

Airline passengers are now expressing concerns about the cleanliness and proper maintenance of aircraft, particularly in light of these recent incidents. Authorities are calling for stricter regulations and enforcement to ensure the safety and comfort of travelers.

CNN has reached out to Susan Benson for further comment on the incident.

