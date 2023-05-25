Air conditioners, with EU standards could become a luxury for a few — idealista/news

The outlawed perhaps as early as 2024 by the EU of the so-called fluorinated gases, or the refrigerant gases for air conditioners, could have serious consequences both from an employment point of view and from the point of view of family budgets. Yes, because, according to Assoclima, in 8 out of 10 homes may be unable to install a system air conditioning, with consequent difficulties in placing products on the market, and maintenance costs could rise dramatically. Here’s what could happen with the new EU tightening on air conditioners.

F-gas banned

In Brussels, discussions are underway on a new regulation governing the use of F-Gases, which run air conditioners and heat pumps. Heat pumps which, we recall, are among the most advocated air conditioning systems (forgive the pun) at the moment in view of the EU directive on green homes. The standard, still being defined, could provide for the reduction of the use of these gasesand the consequent emissions, as early as 2024until the total ban in 2028in favor of propane as the sole refrigerant.

Propane air conditioners, the new frontier

The point is that i propane air conditioners practically they have to be created from scratch on the market, creating the problem, on the one hand, of the launch of new products, on the other the pressing need to maintain or modify or replace existing appliances, many of which have only recently been installed and at a great expense of money, precisely in the name of energy efficiency, and which would suddenly find themselves non-compliant. In addition, propane, which although better from an energy point of view is dangerous as it is flammable, will impose new safety criteria which will need to be adapted.

Air conditioners, a privilege for the few

To partially address these problems, the standard should provide for the possibility of using recycled or regenerated refrigerants, but doubts remain about the cost of this maintenance, which will inevitably be passed on to citizens, making expensive and inconvenient to install air conditioning systems.

“Today it is sufficient to place the outdoor units, for example on the balconies, – explained the work of Assoclima Gabriele di Prenda, manager of Daikin, – but tomorrow it will be very difficult to install the new machines given the necessary safety distances between the units exterior and living areas”.

“These gases – explains Di Prenda – are now forbidden in hospitals, hotels, cinemas, and a big issue will arise on how to heat or cool these spaces. Even for private individuals, when they cannot repair their air conditioners and heat pumps and will have to buy new ones, the problem will arise of how to replace them air conditioning risks becoming a privilege for a few”.