So good that efficiency of the small air/air heat pumps, it can tip over so quickly if that Thermometer falls. With strict Frost the electricity price of the air conditioner shoots up. Therefore, it makes sense to have an alternative, such as a fireplace or – if available – the elderly Oil or gas heatingto be able to fall back.

Technically, however, the heating is otherwise also possible in frost. Most air conditioners work in heating mode up to -10 degrees outside temperature, some models even down to -25.