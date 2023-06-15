Air Defender 23 launched: The Air Force exercise in MV | > – News

As of: 06/12/2023 5:06 p.m The Air Defender 23 air defense exercise began in Germany on Monday. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is one of three training areas for the maneuver, and this is also where the only low-flying area is located.

250 aircraft from 25 nations are taking part in the international air force exercise. Among the 70 aircraft from Germany are also Eurofighters from Tactical Air Force Squadron 73 “Steinhoff” from Laage. The base is one of the Luftwaffe’s four Eurofighter sites. Eurofighter training also takes place there. Nine jets took off from Laage on Monday, including two Italian machines. The air traffic around Laage is followed by so-called “plane spotters” – aircraft enthusiasts who have made observation a hobby. Among them are many experts, such as former pilots, aircraft mechanics or members of the German armed forces. The maneuver should last nine days, and a total of 2,000 flights are planned from June 12th to 23rd.

Further information 10,000 people from 25 countries take part with 250 aircraft. The main locations are Jagel, Hohn and Wunstorf.

Airport Laage does not expect any restrictions

The “exercise room east” is located over large parts of eastern Germany. A flight ban for civil aircraft applies here until June 23, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the press spokesman, Rostock-Laage Airport does not expect any effects on air traffic. However, air traffic controllers and politicians across Germany are assuming restrictions and chaos at airports due to Air Defender.

Low-flying area in the “exercise room east”

The only low-flying area for the exercise is over Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and parts of Brandenburg. It stretches east from Rostock and Parchim to Wolgast, north to the port of Mukran and south to Neustrelitz. Refueling maneuvers in the air from the ground could also be seen here. According to the Bundeswehr, a distance of 150 meters from the ground is generally maintained above inhabited areas.

Simulated attack on the port of Rostock

In an imaginary scenario, the participants in the maneuver are supposed to practice pushing back enemy troops who want to take over the port of Rostock. In principle, there will be no low-level flights over large cities, said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr, not even in Rostock.

Increased aircraft noise is to be expected. At times, up to 60 aircraft are moving in the airspace over Rostock at the same time.

Details of the maneuvers secret

The Bundeswehr admits that it is getting loud over Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and in many parts of Germany. There will be a lot more air traffic in the sky overall – even if a large part of the exercise takes place over the Baltic Sea. It is unclear where refueling maneuvers and other flight movements can best be observed from the ground: the individual maneuvers are secret and the pilots only find out about their mission during the exercise. There will probably be more air traffic around Laage and possibly from Warnemünde in an easterly direction over the Baltic Sea and in any case in the low-flying area. However, it is unclear whether it will start on Monday or in the following days.