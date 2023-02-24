Home News Air-e and Camacol articulate actions for the development of the union in Santa Marta
Air-e and Camacol articulate actions for the development of the union in Santa Marta

Air-e and Camacol articulate actions for the development of the union in Santa Marta
At the beginning of the event, the manager of Corporate Affairs of Air-eMaría Cecilia Donado announced aspects related to the provision of the energy service in the coverage departments of the Company and the challenges met at the end of 2022.

Likewise, the manager of Air-e for Magdalena, Diego Rincones Rivas, socialized with the members of the unionthe projection of works for the present term and the investments achieved by the company which already amount to 165 in total.

For his part, the Manager of New Air-e Connections, Diego Cuartasmade a presentation on the company’s efforts to offer the respective accompaniment to the builders of the different service requests for their projects.

During the day, the general manager of Camacol, Javier Quintero He thanked the company for the interaction space that allows them to keep implemented methodologies updated for a flexible and efficient service in this customer segment.

“Thanks to this meeting, we achieved with the company Air-e review a good part of the advances that in electrical improvement They have advanced in Magdalena and that they have a positive impact on the construction industry”, Quintero expressed.

In the same way, he added that they were updated in the procedures of procedures, requirements and times to comply with the development of new projects and in this way, continue working together to obtain timely responses as has been coordinated with the union and the Air-e company.

