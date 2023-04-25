Home » Air-e carries out preventive work at the Gaira substation
Air-e carries out preventive work at the Gaira substation

Two technical conferences have been scheduled in the morning and afternoon respectively, for which it will be necessary to suspend the electricity supply in said substation.

The Air-e company will carry out technical improvement work today on the infrastructure of the Gaira substation, in order to provide greater reliability of the energy service in this township and sectors of El Rodadero.

From 8:00 in the morning to 12:00 noon, the sectors of Puerto Mosquito, Gaira, Nueva Betel, Zarabanda, La Quemada, La Quinina, Industrial Free Zone, El Carmen, Paraíso, El Socorro, will be without power. October 12, Simón Bolívar Heights, Ojo De Agua, Tairona, La Coquera, Villa Mileidys Farm (Bethania); sector included in the street 2 between races 12B and 14 of the Rodadero.

Then from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, the works to be carried out will require the interruption of the service in the sectors of Rodadero, Burucuca, Rodadero Reservado, Playa Blanca, Gaira Mar and Fuente Mar urbanizations; Sectors surrounding the Carribean trunk highway from the Gaira Substation to the Gaira ye; Sectors surrounding Carrera 4 with Calle 25; Sectors surrounding Carrera 17 from Calle 15 to Calle 19 and from Calle 5 to 10 with Carrera 1 to Rodadero Reservado.

The Air-e company indicated that these tasks, essential to provide greater well-being to nearly 13,000 families in the aforementioned sectors, require the suspension of the service in compliance with the safety protocols required by electrical regulations.

