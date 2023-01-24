This Tuesday, January 24, the company On it will continue to carry out construction work on the new circuit deliverer 9which will allow to provide greater reliability in the service of energy in various sectors of Santa Marta.
The works will be carried out from 7:10 in the morning to 5:10 in the afternoon, for which it will be necessary to interrupt the energy service in the neighborhoods The Founders, Chimila 1, Ondas del Caribe, Divino Niño 2.
“We remain committed to the quality of service in the city with new investments,” said the manager of Air-e in Magdalena, Diego Rincones.