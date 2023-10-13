Air Force Academy: swears in the 14th AUFP course

The collective swearing-in ceremony of 28 students belonging to the 14th official training course (AUFP) took place on Wednesday 11 October in the student lounge of the Air Force Academy of Pozzuoli (NA).

The students – 20 from the special weapons role, 4 from the special role aeronautical engineering corps and 4 from the special role aeronautical commissary corps – swore allegiance to the Italian Republic collectively, in front of the Flag of the Institute, in the presence of the commander of the ‘Air Force Academy, general of the air division Luigi Casali.

General Casali, after thanking the families for the fundamental role played in the education and growth path of their children, underlined the importance of today’s ceremony: “An oath that must inspire and guide our daily work at the service of the country in complex international scenarios that see us increasingly engaged outside national borders. At the Air Force Academy the responsibility and honor of preparing our young officer students so that they are ready to face the new challenges that the country assigns to us. You have the responsibility to honor the commitment you make today with determination in the year that marks our first 100 years”.

The most emotional moment of the ceremony, which was also witnessed by the parents of the young students, was the cry “I swear!”, pronounced with determination in front of the Institute Flag.

The official students arrived at this important ceremony at the end of a short but intense training course, which began last June and will see them engaged in the Academy until November. Subsequently, those suitable will be assigned to the Armed Forces departments.

The training process of the AUFP course is made up of two phases, the first, defined as the “military” phase and carried out by all those attending, has the aim of providing basic military preparation, providing transversal subjects such as command tasks and functions, organization of Defense and AM, military logistics and communication techniques.

The second phase, however, called “professional”, differs according to the role and category to which one belongs and has the aim of providing the specific knowledge and skills useful to guarantee subsequent and effective employment in the departments of the Armed Forces.

As per tradition, the new AUFP course has been assigned a name, the initial of which is agreed with the youngest regular course, the Dragon VI: “Dagger”, while “Frangar, not Flectar” has been chosen as the motto.

The Air Force Academy depends on the command of the Air Force Schools/3rd Air Region. It is a military institute of higher education of a university nature which has the task of providing for the recruitment and training of young people who aspire to become officers of the Air Force.

By attending the regular courses of the Academy you can become a second lieutenant in permanent active service of the Air Force, in the normal role of navigators (pilots) and in the normal role of the weapons, of the aeronautical engineers, of the aeronautical commissary corps and of the aeronautical medical corps. Courses are also held at the Institute for officer students (pilots and navigators of complement and fixed station) and directly appointed second lieutenants (both of the normal role and of the special role); finally, in the Academy’s study plan, courses with a specialist aeronautical connotation are foreseen, for foreign personnel and other Armed Forces.