Home News Air Force arranged planes to help Viva Air passengers
News

by admin
The Colombian Air Force made available a Boeing 737 plane to transport 124 passengers tonight from the island of San Andrés to Rionegro, Antioquia. In the same way, a flight of the same characteristics was scheduled for tonight to mobilize 110 passengers on the Santa Marta – Rionegro route.

For their part, the airlines Avianca, Latam, Ultra, Satena, EasyFly and Wingo ratified their commitment to allocate aircraft and additional seats for passenger care, in the protection modality.

The mobilization of passengers through this modality, in the first two days of contingency, has developed as follows:

  • Avianca: 5,300 passengers.
  • Latam: 2,167 passengers.
  • EasyFly: 4 passengers.
  • Satena: 13 passengers.

The cities prioritized for the care of affected passengers are:

  • Bogota
  • Cartagena
  • Black river
  • Cali
  • Saint Andrew
  • Santa Marta
  • Barranquilla

For its part, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce had support personnel at 19 of the country’s airports to receive and process complaints from passengers who were affected by the contingency. The page www.sic.gov.co details the step by step that must be followed by those who wish to resolve their case by filing a lawsuit for an alleged violation of their rights as consumers.

Likewise, the Civil Aeronautics indicated that it is carrying out the necessary steps for the mobilization of 240 tourists who require attention at the Leticia, Amazonas airport.

