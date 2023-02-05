In the midst of tensions between the United States and China, due to the incursion of an alleged Chinese spy balloon into North American territory, the Colombian Air Force reported that in the morning its surveillance and control equipment detected in national territory “an object with characteristics similar to those of a balloon”.

The object entered Colombian airspace in the northern sector of the country, flying over 55,000 feet and moving at an average speed of 25 knots, according to the FAC report.

This “balloon” was carefully monitored and followed, through the Air Force Defense Systems, until it left the airspace and was identified as harmless and therefore not shot down, as it did in the United States.

“It could be determined that this element did not represent a threat to national security and defense, as well as air safety,” says the FAC report.

Finally, the Institution specified that it is carrying out the pertinent investigations and coordination with different countries and institutions, to establish the origin of the object and its purposes in the region.