[Global Times-Global Network Reporter Guo Yuandan]On August 28, at the Air Force Aviation Open Event and the Changchun Air Show press conference, Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke said that the new fighter jets such as the Yunyou-20 and J-16 have been Invest in Sino-Russian joint air strategic cruise.

On May 24, 2022, according to the annual military cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, the air forces of the two countries organized a routine joint air strategic cruise over the Sea of ​​Japan, the East China Sea and the Western Pacific Ocean. On May 29, CCTV’s noon national defense military program disclosed the “same frame photo” of the Chinese Air Force J-16, H-6K and Russian Air Force Tu-95. This is the first time that China has announced the information that the J-16 will be sent to escort the H-6K.

New fighter jets such as Yunyou-20, J-16 and H-6K made a concentrated appearance at the Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air Show, which opened on August 26, especially the new generation of air tankers that recently fluttered across the Taiwan Strait to transport oil- 20 is in the spotlight. In response to the Global Times reporter’s question on “Will there be the Y-20 in the Sino-Russian joint air strategic cruise in the future”, Colonel Shen Jinke said that the Y-20, J-16 and other new fighters have been put into operation Russian joint air strategic cruise. No matter which type of fighter aircraft is in the joint cruise, it is playing its own role. He said: “Each joint cruise is a systematic practice-based training to enhance the ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

At the press conferences on the 27th and 28th, Yang Minghui, the captain of the Air Force Yunyou-20, and Yang Kaihua, the captain of the Air Force H-6K, attended one after another. Yang Minghui introduced that the Yunyou-20 has good flight performance and oil-carrying capacity, which can improve the air force’s continuous combat and long-range strike capabilities. Since its installation, Yunyou-20 has participated in more than 20 training activities, comprehensively tested its support and support capabilities in actual combat training, and played the role of an air force multiplier. Yang Kaihua introduced that the H-6K is a new medium and long-range bomber independently developed by China. In recent years, the Air Force H-6K troops have been practicing hard flying and stepping up their preparations. From the plains to the plateau, from the inland to the far sea, their horizons are wider and their capabilities are more excellent.

Speaking of the H-6K’s track, Colonel Shen Jinke said at a press conference that in the past ten years, the H-6K has flown over four straits: the Bashi Strait, the Miyatani Strait, the Tsushima Strait and the Taiwan Strait. He said: “I have watched the H-6K fly into the distance many times at the first-line airport of the Air Force. Every time, I can’t help raising my right hand to pay tribute to the ‘God of War’ who spreads its wings.” The training fighters, as well as fighters, early warning aircraft, tankers and so on.

At the press conference on the 28th, Colonel Shen Jinke also introduced the eight new tracks of the People’s Air Force in the past ten years: Sino-Russian cruises, police patrols in the East China Sea, war patrols in the South China Sea, military patrols in the Taiwan Strait, out of the Western Pacific, and around the island. Cruising, overseas delivery, anti-epidemic disaster relief, “flying routes that have never been flown in the past, and reaching areas that have never been before.”

Senior Colonel Shen Jinke said that the Chinese military has always been a staunch force in maintaining world peace. The Air Force faithfully fulfills the sacred mission of defending the security of the motherland and maintaining world peace, and provides air and space power support for the realization of the Chinese dream and the dream of a strong military.