Nearly 600 people will be served in vulnerable condition, victims of violence, people with disabilities and rural population.

From January 27 to 29, the Colombian Civil Air Patrol, Johnson & Johnson and the A-kasa Foundation will bring free health services to the population of El Tambo, department of Cauca.

In this municipality, located 33 km from Popayán, and one of the largest and richest in natural resources in Cauca, Nearly 600 vulnerable people, victims of violence, people with disabilities and the rural population will benefit.

Despite its great agricultural potential, according to DANE, this territorial entity has a multidimensional poverty measure of 46%, 23.4% of the inhabitants do not have their basic needs satisfied and 4.7% live in miserable conditions. .

Given the vulnerability of a large percentage of its population, El Tambo begins 2023 with free medical care, thanks to the alliance between the Colombian Civil Air Patrol (PAC), Johnson & Johnson and the A-kasa Foundation, within the framework of the project “Human rights, prevention of gender violence and inclusion of people with disabilities in priority rural areas of Colombia and Venezuela”,financed by Johanniter and BMZ.

This year six medical-surgical health brigades will be carried out, specialized procedures through gynecology consultations, family planning implants, general ultrasound scans and tubal ligation surgeries.

The union of these altruistic institutions, which goes from 2022 to 2024, has benefited 270 people, with 687 cares, 212 specialized medical consultations, 52 gynecological surgeries (pomeroy), 146 contraceptive implants and has donated 248 medical treatments.

These services will be provided to the inhabitants of El Tambo, in addition to optometry, dermatology, general surgeries and ophthalmology consultations.

«We believe that all people should have access to quality healthcare. For this reason, today we celebrate the alliance with the Colombian Air Patrol, which allows us to take visual health brigades to the most needy territories in the country. Since arriving in Colombia more than 60 years ago, Johnson & Johnson has worked to change the path of health based on science, ingenuity and the heart. It is an honor to thank all the volunteers and workers who make this day of health possiblesaid Carlo Borelly, Global Community Impact (GCI) Leader at Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

This type of alliance aims to alleviate the shortcomings that this territory presents, bringing health services to remote populations that, generally, cannot easily access this fundamental right and that have been victims of violence and segregation.

