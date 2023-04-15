Air pollution increases the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers

Scientific evidence already gave an account of the risks that long-term exposure to air pollution leads to cardiovascular health. Even recent findings show that exposure to small amounts of pollution can cause potentially fatal heart attacks and strokes.

Now, a new study adds data that “exposure to high concentrations of tiny particles in the air may increase the risk of developing lung cancer in just three years.” The study Promotion of lung adenocarcinoma by air pollutants published in the magazine Nature, in addition, it provided new insights into the progression of the disease.

“More than 70 years ago, it was proposed that tumorigenesis occurs in a two-step process: an initiator, which induces mutations in healthy cells, followed by a promoter step, which triggers the development of cancer,” the authors of the paper stated in the publication. -. Here we propose that environmental particles measuring 2.5 micrometers (PM 2.5), which are known to be associated with lung cancer risk, promote lung cancer by acting on cells harboring pre-existing oncogenic mutations in the healthy lung tissue.

Lung cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide and the leading cause of death from cancer diseases (Getty)

As the researchers saw, “the polluting haze appears to be especially dangerous for lung tissue sano that it has genetic changes that put it at risk of becoming cancerous.”

The study included analysis of nearly 33,000 people with lung cancer and found that high levels of critically small pollutants were associated with an increased risk of developing lung cancer driven by the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), which mainly affects to non-smokers or people who don’t smoke much.

Charles Swanton is a cancer researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in the UK, and argued that “cells with cancer-causing mutations accumulate naturally as people age, but are normally dormant.” “We have shown that air pollution awakens these cells in the lungsencouraging them to grow and potentially form tumors,” he said.

These results, say the researchers, reiterate that air pollution is a leading cause of lung cancer and emphasize the need for action to reduce pollution and protect public health.

The findings suggest that the world‘s regulatory standards for pollution are not protective enough and need to be tougher (Getty)

Particulate matter (PM) contributes to air pollution, affects almost every place on Earth and causes 8 million deaths a year. Fine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM 2.5 ) can penetrate deep into the lungs and have already been linked to numerous health problems, including heart disease and – now – lung cancer.

“Traditionally, it is believed that carcinogens cause tumors by directly inducing DNA damage”, the study authors wrote in their published article. Mouse models have also shown that exposure to air pollution causes changes in lung cells that could lead to cancer, and PM 2.5 particles appear to amplify the second step in the process.

To dig deeper into how air pollution causes cancer, Swanton and an international team of researchers conducted a three-part analysis. On the one hand, they used environmental and epidemiological data sets of 32,957 people from England, Taiwan and South Korea, and looked at PM 2.5 levels associated with EGFR-mutated lung cancer, which is caused by a mutation in the gene EGFR.

According to the findings, the estimated incidence of lung cancer with EGFR mutation increases as exposure to PM 2.5 increases. Other data from 407,509 participants in the UK Biobank corroborated this association.

Previous studies reported how exposure to polluted air can cause heart attacks and strokes (Getty)

On the other hand, a smaller data set of 228 non-smokers in Canada showed that after three years of exposure to high levels of pollution from PM 2.5 air, the risk of developing EGFR-induced lung cancer increased from 40 to 73%.

“Taken together, these data, combined with published evidence, indicate that there is an association between the estimated incidence of EGFR-induced lung cancer and PM 2.5 exposure levels and that three years of exposure to air pollution may be enough for this association to manifest itself”, wrote the authors of the work in the publication of their conclusions.

Lastly, the team also used an induced EGFR mutation in mouse models to investigate cellular processes that might be behind cancer growth in relation to air pollution. And they found that PM 2.5 appears to cause an influx of immune cells and the release of interleukin-1 (a signaling molecule that causes inflammation) in lung cells.

Lung cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide and the main cause of death due to oncological diseases. Approximately 2.2 million new cases are detected each year globally and 1.8 million die from this cause.