Air pollution, schools closed for a week

New Delhi: Schools have been closed for a week due to air pollution. Schools have been closed for another week following the worst air pollution on record in New Delhi. Class 6 to 12 classes have been given an option to be online.

According to Indian media, the air quality in New Delhi has deteriorated to a dangerous level. New Delhi’s air quality has exceeded 100 times the limit set by WHO.

Due to the worst air pollution, the government has issued instructions to keep the schools of the capital city closed for another week. The education minister of New Delhi says that the primary schools will remain closed till November 10.

The real-time air quality index is more than 500 in different parts of New Delhi, while the air quality level in New Delhi was recorded at 859 during the afternoon.

